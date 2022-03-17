Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Quebecor (QBR.B)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Quebecor (TSE: QBR.B):

2/25/2022 – Quebecor had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Quebecor had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Quebecor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins. They now have a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Quebecor had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$37.00.

2/25/2022 – Quebecor had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

QBR.B opened at C$29.10 on Thursday. Quebecor, Inc. has a 1-year low of C$26.91 and a 1-year high of C$36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05. The company has a market cap of C$6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.79.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

