Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. 86 Research raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

