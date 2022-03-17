Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $25.52

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.52, but opened at $24.62. Weibo shares last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 18,277 shares.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.14.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
