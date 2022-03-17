Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $25.52

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.52, but opened at $24.62. Weibo shares last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 18,277 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $27.80 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Weibo from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

