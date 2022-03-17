Wells Fargo & Company Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $165.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.48.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE opened at $125.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $197.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Doman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 423,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $70,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.