Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,879 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.4% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Argus lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $196.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

