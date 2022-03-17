Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 164,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.48. 29,858,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,231,023. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

