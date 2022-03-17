WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,362 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.90% of WesBanco worth $19,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 617,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 17.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 6.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 39.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $40,018.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

WSBC opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.98. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.10.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.33 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.64%.

WSBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

