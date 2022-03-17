West Coast Financial LLC Acquires 15,915 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,915 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Williams-Sonoma worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,805,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after buying an additional 72,990 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after buying an additional 168,494 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $152.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.85 and a 1-year high of $223.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.79.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.59.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.