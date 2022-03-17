West Coast Financial LLC Buys 400 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Public Storage by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $357.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.60. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.00 and a 12 month high of $380.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.62.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

