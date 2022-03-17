West Coast Financial LLC Decreases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 1,272.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 55.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $227.04 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $184.68 and a 12 month high of $248.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 0.65.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

