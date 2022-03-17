West Coast Financial LLC Has $12.20 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,941 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.7% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie cut their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $138.14 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $196.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.65 and its 200-day moving average is $159.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

