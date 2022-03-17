West Coast Financial LLC Has $12.28 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.8% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $159.70 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.41 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.67 and a 200 day moving average of $163.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

