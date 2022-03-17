West Coast Financial LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 32,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. blooom inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. blooom inc. now owns 107,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,019,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $219.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

