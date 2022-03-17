West Coast Financial LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Align Technology comprises approximately 1.7% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $12,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,979 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in Align Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Align Technology by 49.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Align Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $420.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $372.62 and a one year high of $737.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $493.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $601.99.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.69.

Align Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.