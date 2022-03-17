West Coast Financial LLC Sells 964 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

West Coast Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies makes up about 1.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,494,399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,552,000 after purchasing an additional 591,608 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 507,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $401.65 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $375.63 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.14.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

