West Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,544 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 57,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 86,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.79. 3,196,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,687,021. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

