West Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,932 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.57. The company had a trading volume of 269,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,634,269. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $122.92 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.70.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

