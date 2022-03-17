Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.

WDC opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,626 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,773 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

