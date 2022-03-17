Western Financial Corporation Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Western Financial Corporation grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 0.9% of Western Financial Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the period. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $125.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.59 and a 200-day moving average of $155.58. The company has a market capitalization of $197.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $199.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.48.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

