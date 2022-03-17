Western Financial Corporation Has $1.66 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Western Financial Corporation boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 247.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 0.9% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,955,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,429,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 53,442 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $277.85 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.21 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.47.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.