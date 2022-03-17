Western Financial Corporation Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Western Financial Corporation increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises about 0.9% of Western Financial Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 117.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 36.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.29, for a total value of $2,634,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,479 shares of company stock valued at $47,260,973. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $300.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

