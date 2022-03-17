Western Financial Corporation Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. PacWest Bancorp makes up about 2.4% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Western Financial Corporation owned 0.09% of PacWest Bancorp worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,341,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,201,000 after purchasing an additional 183,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $45.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $51.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.38.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $357.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.96 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PACW shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

