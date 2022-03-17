Western Financial Corporation Invests $1.31 Million in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,158 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 91,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,578 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after acquiring an additional 179,388 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $323.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.22. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.61 and a 52-week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on ODFL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

