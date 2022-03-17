Western Financial Corporation Purchases 1,859 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington makes up 0.8% of Western Financial Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $102.96 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.37 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.98.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

