Western Financial Corporation Purchases 550 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Western Financial Corporation increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 1.0% of Western Financial Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.78.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $191.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.73 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total value of $1,922,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,770 shares of company stock worth $8,796,480 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

