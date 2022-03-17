Western Financial Corporation Purchases New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 20,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $807,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,996 shares of company stock worth $19,651,602 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.26.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $115.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.78. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.