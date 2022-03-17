Western Financial Corporation Raises Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Western Financial Corporation raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for approximately 0.9% of Western Financial Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 98.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $396.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.42 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $384.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

WST has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

