Western Financial Corporation Sells 202 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Western Financial Corporation trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,564 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.9% of Western Financial Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tesla by 3.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 22,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $840.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $911.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $933.32. The stock has a market cap of $843.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $1,143,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 664,437 shares of company stock worth $603,465,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

