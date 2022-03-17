Western Financial Corporation Takes $1.54 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,416 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.8% of Western Financial Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $150.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.34 and a 200 day moving average of $160.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

