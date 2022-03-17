Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Stock Position Boosted by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WES. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of WES traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,119. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $27.29.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 31.54%. The business had revenue of $719.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.09%.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

