Westport Fuel Systems Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.09.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WPRT. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

WPRT stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $261.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 235,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 107,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 302.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 447,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 336,295 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 264,711 shares during the period. 28.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

