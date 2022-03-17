Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up 1.0% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after buying an additional 1,344,717 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,392,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,363,000 after buying an additional 1,164,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,337,000 after buying an additional 1,235,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,244,000 after buying an additional 104,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after buying an additional 6,940,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

WY traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 230,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.35.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

