Whelan Financial Buys 97,862 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Whelan Financial grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 143.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 11.9% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $19,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.78. 6,561,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,554,085. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $88.83 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

