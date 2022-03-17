Whelan Financial Has $9.76 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Whelan Financial cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.53. 901,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,316. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $213.65 and a one year high of $261.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

