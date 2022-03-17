Whelan Financial Purchases 65,673 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Whelan Financial grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 11.2% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,422,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,712,000 after acquiring an additional 230,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,920 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,382,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032,522. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $82.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

