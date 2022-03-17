Whelan Financial Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Whelan Financial lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 14.6% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.26. 1,005,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,159. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.57 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.36.

