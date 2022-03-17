Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.48

Shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.48 and traded as low as $11.28. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 3,786 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Where Food Comes From from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48. The company has a market cap of $69.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Where Food Comes From by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Where Food Comes From during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Where Food Comes From during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Where Food Comes From by 9.1% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Where Food Comes From during the second quarter valued at approximately $656,000. 16.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.

