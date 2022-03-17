Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.48

Shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.48 and traded as low as $11.28. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 3,786 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Where Food Comes From from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48. The company has a market cap of $69.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.74.
Where Food Comes From Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFCF)
Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Where Food Comes From (WFCF)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.