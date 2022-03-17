WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001290 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $391.87 million and $6.91 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00069640 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00014586 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005110 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000928 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001038 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

