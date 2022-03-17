Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $74,086,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,685,000 after purchasing an additional 625,355 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 513,518 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $97,678,000 after purchasing an additional 469,005 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 97.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 443,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 218,951 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $80.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.92.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

About Whiting Petroleum (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.