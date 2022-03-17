Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 1,361 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of WD-40 worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC traded down $6.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.03. The company had a trading volume of 88,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,249. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $184.68 and a 52 week high of $321.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.65.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. WD-40’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.24%.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

