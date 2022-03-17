Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 5,078 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,518 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.18.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total transaction of $6,340,337.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total value of $203,959.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,258 in the last quarter.

COIN stock traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,971,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.12 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. The business’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

