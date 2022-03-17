Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 843 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $4.38 on Thursday, hitting $432.91. 233,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,167. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.54 and a 52 week high of $465.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.22. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

