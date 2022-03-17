Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.07% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

SSD traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.56. 91,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,965. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.28. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.71 and a 1-year high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $418.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,100 shares of company stock worth $382,215 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

