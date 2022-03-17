Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 2,146 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,140,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 435.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Unity Software by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,302,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865,923 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 24.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Shares of U stock traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.75. 4,480,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,154. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 2.47. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $225,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $838,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 358,624 shares of company stock valued at $44,952,276. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

