Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 882 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,585,728,000 after buying an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,168,000 after buying an additional 99,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,906,000 after buying an additional 52,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,866,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,014,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $3.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $409.46. 291,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,407. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.27 and a 12-month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.19.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

