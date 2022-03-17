Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Acas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,235. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.21 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

