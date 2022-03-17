Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Copart by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,529,000 after purchasing an additional 478,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,989,000 after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,665,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,801,000 after purchasing an additional 137,083 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Copart by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,759,000 after purchasing an additional 699,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,660,000 after purchasing an additional 935,916 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRT stock traded up $2.31 on Thursday, hitting $127.60. 1,100,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,282. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $104.08 and a one year high of $161.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.74.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

