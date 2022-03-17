Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

East West Bancorp stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.61. The stock had a trading volume of 853,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,883. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $93.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

