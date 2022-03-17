Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 55.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $8,247,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STE. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

NYSE STE traded up $4.97 on Thursday, reaching $232.01. 252,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,858. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $184.68 and a 12 month high of $248.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 80.28 and a beta of 0.65.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

