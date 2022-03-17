Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,519,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after buying an additional 75,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.4% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 12,373 shares during the last quarter.

SHYG stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,052. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05.

